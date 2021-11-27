GREAT Theatre To Livestream Final Performance of Sound of Music

ST. CLOUD -- You can catch the final performance of The Sound of Music from the comfort of your own home.

GREAT Theatre plans to livestream Sunday's performance in an HD multicamera shoot starting at 2:00 p.m.

You can sing and dance along to all the wonderful hits such as "Do Re Mi," "The Hills Are Live" and many more performed by a talented group of central Minnesota volunteer actors.

Livestream tickets available for $36 per device at www.greattheatre.org.

In January 2022 GREAT will produce Matilda, followed by Mamma Mia. This summer GREAT will produce Grease at the new The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN.

To learn more about GREAT Theatre visit www.greattheatre.org.