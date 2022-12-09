GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend.

GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday.

Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then it has been performed around the world over the last 60 years.

This unique theatrical experience uses dialogue, narration, and gospel songs to celebrate the reason for the season.

Tickets are $25 and seats are limited. All shows will be held inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park through December 18th.