Great River Regional Library System Closed Through March

ST. CLOUD -- All 32 libraries in the Great River Regional Library system will be closed starting Monday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health.

The closure will last through the end of March.

During this time, due dates on items checked out or on hold will be extended. Great River asks patrons not to return items to book drops while libraries are closed.