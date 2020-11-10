Graysen D. Wickham, 2, Becker

October 11, 2018 - November 3, 2020

Visitation will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3-5PM at Riverside Church in Big Lake followed by a private service for Graysen Dennis Wickham, 2, who died on November 3, in Becker. Pastor Tony Myles will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Graysen was born on October 11, 2018 to Renee Allen and Kevin Wickham in Saint Cloud. He was a fun loving little boy who loved Elmo, Baby Shark and riding on the four wheeler. He loved playing outside, playing with his sister and helping out his dad in the garage playing with power tools. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Graysen is survived by his parents, sister Evelyn Allen and brother Brayden Garland all of Becker; grandparents, Mike and Melody Allen of Big Lake and Shawn and Julie Wickham of St. Cloud; great grandpa Butch Krodel of Big Lake and great grandmas, Lavonne Lund of St. Cloud, Elizabeth Wise of Shelby, OH and Mary Anklem of Mount Joy, PA; and aunts and uncles, Michaela Perepchkin (Igor), Kayla Wickham, Dylan Wickham and cousin Jonah Perepchkin.