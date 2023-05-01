Todd County Sheriff Calling Grass Fire Arson

STAPLES (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after they believe a grass fire was intentionally set.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls of a grass/swamp fire just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday east of Staples on the Todd Line Road.

The Sheriff says, based on evidence found at the scene, it is believed that the fire is the result of arson.

Due to the fire conditions and high wind, the fire had the potential to spread rapidly.

The Staples fire department was assisted by the Motley fire department and the Minnesota DNR Forestry Division.

The sheriff is asking anyone who was in that area at the time of the fire and saw something suspicious to call his office.

