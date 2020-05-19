Grandma, Aunt Charged With Assaulting Child in Their Care

ST. CLOUD -- Two women are charged with assaulting a child who was in their care while the mother was at work Sunday.

According to the charges, St. Cloud Police were called to the hospital on an abuse report which happened in the 3000 block of 15th Street North.

The mom told police her mother, 49-year-old Sherry Richardson, and her sister, 21-year-old Alyssa Vonesh were watching her children that day.

Court records show the women starting beating up the girl because she had gotten into an argument with one of her siblings. Vonesh is accused of grabbing the victim by the hair and dragging her across the living room floor. Richardson then allegedly stepped on the girl's arm and both women began punching and kicking her.

Richardson is also accused of pushing her thumb into the girl's eye and choking her.

Police interviewed a friend who went to remove the children from the home. The witness said she saw Vonesh try to throw the girl down the stairs and was threatening to beat her up. Court records show one of the other children confirmed the details of the assault.

Richardson is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and malicious punishment of a child. Vonesh is charged with malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor domestic assault.