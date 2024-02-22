Grace Tuttle, 87, Big Lake

August 11, 1936 - February 18, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Monticello, MN for Grace Tuttle, 87 of Big Lake, MN who died Sunday, February 18, 2024 at her home in Big Lake surrounded by her family. Rev. Jorge Osorio will officiate and burial will be at a later date in Wyanette Cemetery in rural Princeton. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Grace was born August 11, 1936 in Byron Center, MI to Albert & Catherine (VanDussen) Groeneveld. She married Robert Tuttle on July 27, 1962 in Moline, MI. Grace worked as a foreign missionary for 38 years, 36 in Venezuela and 2 in Costa Rica-from 1966 to 2004 before settling in Big Lake, MN where they helped start the Spanish-speaking church within Hope EFC.

She delighted in teaching 4th grade and children and adults in various Christian camps and programs, Girl Scouts, VBS, Women’s Bible studies, Sunday School classes, University courses for learning English as a second language and for 10 years at CADA, the missionary children’s school in El Limón, Venezuela.

Grace was known for putting her heart and soul into everything she did including motherhood and teaching; for her gentleness, warmth, encouragement, and for her confidence in the Lord whom she faithfully served in all circumstances. She loved to share the hope she experienced on her faith journey.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert of Big Lake; daughters, Deborah Tuttle of Santiago; Rebeca (Brent) Anderson of Golden Valley; Gloria (William) Hagstrom of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Amanda Harris, Wesley Harris, Megan (Derrick) Nelson, Trent (Emily) Hagstrom, Jonathan Anderson, Victoria Hagstrom, great grandchildren, Theodore Nelson, London Nelson, Willow Nelson, Finnley Hagstrom, brothers and sisters, Kenneth Groeneveld of Wayland, MI; Arnold Groeneveld of Byron Center, MI; Lois Zartman of Grandville, MI; Mary Bendull of Dorr, MI, and by many precious friends, former students, and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Catherine Groeneveld and brother, Lee Groeneveld.