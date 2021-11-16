Grace D. Lehmeier, 91, St. Cloud

January 22, 1930 – November 7, 2021

Grace Dorothy Lehmeier, age 91, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud MN.

Service of Christian Burial celebrating Grace’s life will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Grace was born January 22, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN to William F. and Mary M. (Saatzer) Weiman. She married Roman J. Lehmeier on July 6, 1957 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Grace was a devoted wife and mother who loved to bake, was an artist, enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastime at the nursing home was putting puzzles together where she was affectionately known as “The Puzzle Lady”. Grace was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, John Lehmeier of Luxemburg, MN; LuAnn (Peter) Harren of Rockville, MN; Brenda Lehmeier of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Rolland “Ronnie” (Sharon) Weiman of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Theresa “Sis” Zirbes of Long Prairie, MN; Jeanette “Netty” Dopp of St. Cloud, MN; three grandchildren, Joshua (Roxie) Lehmeier, Nicholas (Anna Tchida) Harren, and Ashley (John “Ali”) Albers; and five great grandchildren, Madison Albers, Brooklyn Albers, Alex Harren, Isabelle Lehmeier and Brady Lehmeier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roman on February 13, 2011, daughter Mary Lehmeier on May 7, 1986, grandson Joseph Hoskins, sisters, Marie Gasser, Delores Mohs, Verna Gasser and Margie Krick, and brothers, Frank, Donald and Sylvester “Buster” Weiman.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.