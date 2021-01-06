Governor Announces Updated COVID-19 Restrictions

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released his plan for COVID-19 restrictions starting on Monday.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 150 people. Parties of no more than six people, with bar seating open to parties of two. Reservations are required, and establishments must close by 10:00 p.m.

Gym capacity remains capped at 25 percent, but maximum capacity increases to 150 and classes can increase to 25 people. Face coverings are required.

Outdoor events and entertainment continue at 25 percent capacity, but maximum capacity increases to 250 people.

Indoor events and entertainment like bowling alleys, movie theaters, and museums may open at 25 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people. Face covering are required.

Youth and adult sports have resumed practice and games can resume on January 14th with spectators following capacity limits for indoor and outdoor venues.

Pools opened on Monday for some activities and may now open at 25 percent capacity.

Wedding receptions and other private parties may resume with limits. If food and drink are served at the event then they are limited to two households or 10 people indoors and three households or 15 people outdoors.

Places of worship remain open at 50 percent capacity but without an overall maximum capacity.

The governor earlier announced that every elementary school in the state can return to in-person learning starting on January 18th.