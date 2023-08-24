Got A Hankering For Your Favorite Food? How Much Will MN Spend?

Delivery apps have made getting food delivered extremely convenient and easy, but it comes at a cost. Literally. According to a survey by Upgraded Points, on average just over 78 percent of Americans use delivery services nearly 4 times a month. The average amount spent per order is just over $35. All of that adds up.

Personally, I'm not a fan of these apps. You can easily spend 20 - 30 percent just on the delivery/ convenience fee. I'll save the money and take the extra steps, quite literally, driving or walking to to pick up the food instead. Maybe I'll even work some of that food off.

So where does Minnesota stand as far as how often we use delivery services and how much we spend? Well, the National Average is $1,55.57 annually. Upgraded Points looked at all states and ranked them. Minnesota came in just a little above average, making Minnesota one of the lowest spending states.

It's interesting to look at the states right around us. Wisconsin spends the least of all states, spending just a little more than $900 annually and only ordering takeout less than three times a month. While our neighbors to the south in Iowa spend the most of all states at just over a mind-blowing $3,300 and more than 6 times a month.

But this is what I find most interesting. There is just over 10 percent of people who say it doesn't matter what incentive. They will not opt to go pick up the food themselves!

