Gordon M. “Gordy” Shaw, 73, formerly of St. Cloud area

May 10, 1951 - May 31, 2024

attachment-Gordon Shaw loading...

Gordon Michael Shaw, age 73, formerly of St. Cloud area, passed away peacefully at Robbinsdale North Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Gordy was born in St. Cloud, MN on May 10, 1951 to Judson and Harriet (Schneider) Shaw. He graduated from Cathedral High School and moved to Scottsdale, AZ. He obtained his Electrical Engineering Degree from DeVry Institute of Technology and worked for Motorola and White Electronics before moving back to St. Cloud in 2008. Gordy enjoyed flying his Beechcraft, fishing and golfing.

Gordy is survived by his son Ian (Nicolette) Shaw, grandson Seamus, sisters Lori (Bill) Coughlin and Kriste (Bob) Maus. He was preceded in death by parents and grandparents Michael and Monica (Thielen) Schneider (St. Cloud) and Ellsworth and Hazel (Glazier) Shaw (Big Lake).

Services will be private.