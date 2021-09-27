Gordon L. Westberg, 75, Saint Cloud

April 28, 1946 - September 21, 2021

Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Gordon Westberg, 75 of Saint Cloud who died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Friday.

Gordon was born April 28, 1946 in St. Cloud to Vernon & Helen (Treat) Westberg. He worked in maintenance for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. He lived his own life the way he wanted to live it.

Survivors include his sisters and brother, Delores Vos of Holdingford; Don (Carolyn) of Sartell; Marlys Olson of St. Cloud; Audrey Finke of Cosmos and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.