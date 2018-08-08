Gordon D. Freeman, 85, Sauk Rapids

February 1, 1933 - August 6, 2018

Gordon D. Freeman, age 85, Sauk Rapids, MN died Monday, August 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Gordon “Gordy” Freeman was born on February 1, 1933 in Louriston Township, Chippewa County, Minnesota to William and Lillie (Martinson) Freeman. He served in the US Navy from 1952 – 1957. Gordy married Carole Ann Gandrud on October 15, 1955 in Benson, MN. He was employed at First National Bank, Minneapolis, MN and then worked as a credit manager for Juster’s in Minneapolis. He also worked at the Jewish Community Center in Minneapolis and in collections at the Bureau of Recovery in Minneapolis. After retirement he worked parttime at Sibley State Park. Gordy was a member of Living Waters Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN.

He is survived by his wife Carole Freeman of Sauk Rapids, MN; children, Mark (Kristi) Freeman of Richfield, MN; Paul (Richelle Longo) Freeman of Las Vegas, NV; Julie (Roger) Reder of Sartell, MN; five grandchildren, Lacey (Tyler) Seemann, Cailey Reder, Cole Freeman, Eric Reder and Ben Reder; one great grandson, Gage Reder; one sister, Doris Segelstrom of Grantsberg, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willard Freeman and Loyal Freeman; three sisters, Donna Eckman, Betty Fuller and JoAnne Voss.

Memorials are preferred.