Gophers Lose Kalscheur for 3-4 Weeks With Broken Finger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur will miss three to four weeks with a broken finger on his shooting hand.

The injury takes a co-captain and the team's best defender out of the lineup for the stretch run.

Kalscheur was having surgery to repair the fracture that occurred in practice this week and kept him out of a loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

The junior had started all 88 games of his career until then.

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. has replaced Kalscheur in the starting lineup for the Gophers.