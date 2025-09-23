ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Minnesota on Monday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket worth $367,099 in the Gopher 5 game. The ticket was sold at the Cub Foods store in Lakeville.

The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. Drawings are held at 6:17 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets cost $1 per ticket to play.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one (1) year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.