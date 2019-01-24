GoFundMe Campaign to Help Sauk Rapids Teen [VIDEO]

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Sauk Rapids teen remains hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Foley on January 19th.

According to a GoFundMe campaign , 17-year-old Shelby Linn remains in the Intensive Care Unit at the North Memorial Health Hospital in Minneapolis.

Linn and the 17-year-old driver were hurt in the crash. Linn was critically hurt. The driver of the car, whose name hasn't been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of a pickup also involved was not hurt.

The GoFundMe campaign says the money is to help cover the cost of medical expenses for Linn who faces a long road to recovery.