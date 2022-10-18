GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location

One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field.

Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday experience featuring over a million lights, illuminated trees, interactive displays, full ballpark food and drinks, and much more! Plus, don’t miss the GLOW Gift shop and stock up on unique gifts from local artisans!

We went to the GLOW Festival in 2021 at the Fairgrounds and we had an awesome time not only checking out the lights but also enjoying the food and drinks on hand like gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows.

We brought two toddlers with us and they had an absolute ball despite the cold temps!

via GLOW Holiday Festival via GLOW Holiday Festival loading...

The GLOW Holiday Festival is scheduled to run from November 23rd, 2022 through January 1st, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m..

Ticket buyers will select an entry time by hour beginning at 5 p.m. every night. Ticket holders may enter the event any time during their selected hour and can stay as long as they would like.

CHS Field is located in Downtown St. Paul off of Interstate 94 and Highway 52.

Scroll below for some photos from last year's event.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...