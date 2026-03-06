October 9, 1939 — February 21, 2026

Gloria Kellner, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Clara City Care Center. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 1:00 pm at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home Chapel in Granite Falls. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and continue until the time of the service on Saturday.

Gloria Lee Kellner was born October 9, 1939, the daughter of Emil and Jessie (Dean) Olson in Morris, Minnesota. She attended school in Morris and graduated from Morris High School in 1958.

Gloria was united in marriage with David Johnson on November 23, 1958, in Morris. To this union six children were born: Dean, David, Gail, Lora, Christine & Linda. They also raised two grandchildren: Larissa Brunken and John Johnson-Stein.

Gloria was a member of the Moose Club, Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed going to church. She kept busy knitting, crocheting, puzzles, polka dancing and roller skating. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with family and friends.

She was united in marriage with Marcel Kellner in 2012, and they made their home in Benson.

She is survived by her husband Marcel Kellner of Benson; children: Dean (Susan) Johnson of St. Cloud; David (Julie) Johnson of Granite Falls; Gail (Kevin) Christensen of Glen Ullin, North Dakota; Lora (Steven) Hopkins of St. Cloud; Christine (Robert) Stein of Rice and Linda (Jon) Koenig of Hewitt; 38 grandchildren; 104 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren; sister Deloris Rahrlein of Buffalo; Marcel’s children: Kevin (Jane) Kellner of St. Augusta; Jay (Liz) Kellner of Benson and Kraig (Theresa) Kellner of Starbuck; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David Johnson, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.