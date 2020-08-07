Gloria A. Rogers, 89, Howard Lake

March 8, 1931 - August 4, 2020

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gloria A. Rogers, age 89, who passed away Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Gloria was born March 8, 1931 in St. Cloud to Christ & Emma (Burski) Bolz. She married Ray Rogers on January 27, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Gloria was employed as a medical insurance secretary for many years. She was a volunteer for the Widowed Persons Service and Caritas Family Services. Gloria was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Gloria enjoyed singing, visiting with friends, and traveling especially to Alaska. She was kind, soft hearted, and a good listener.

Gloria is survived by her daughter and sons, Susan (Andy) Jude of Howard Lake, Scott (Jane) Rogers of Red Wing, and Brian (Betsy) Rogers of Farmington; sister, Barbara Starr of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Lucas, William, Sean, Cecelia, Leah, Kurt, Crystal, Josh, and Kayla; and great grandchildren, Grace, David, Andrew, Sloan, Willow, McKenna, Jacob, and Laura. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray in 1988; brother, Robert Bolz; and sister, Marjorie Bolz.

Memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.