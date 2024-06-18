Glaria L. Thielen, 87, Sauk Rapids

August 6, 1936 - June 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Glaria L. Thielen, age 87, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m., followed by the rosary on Monday at the funeral home.

Glaria was born August 6, 1936 in Minneapolis to Orval and Leona (Jorgensen) Swigart. She married Simon Thielen on August 16, 1958 at Ascension Church in NE Minneapolis. The couple lived in Princeton for over 40 years and raised their family there. She worked as a baker for K-Bob Café in Princeton for 35 years where she was known for her delicious pies. She was former member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton where she taught Sunday School. They moved to Sauk Rapids in 2001 and became members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Glaria enjoyed bowling, flowers, gardening, baking, reading, Minnesota Twins, crafts, crocheting, camping, fishing, and trips to Ely and the Boundary Waters. She was humble, kind, sweet, strong, and loving. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Glaria is survived by her sons and daughters, William (Betty) of Rochester, Kim (Tim) Bachtle of Owatonna, Mary (Chris) Gardner of Monticello, Patrick of Princeton, Bonnie (Joe) Arendt of Rochester, and Simon Jr. (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Bill (Linda) of Big Lake, Tom of Monticello, Linda (Tim) Wasmund of Prior Lake, and Mary (Russ) Johnson of Fulton, SD; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matt, Tim, Josiah, Ben, Kyle, Samantha, Brennan, Cate, and Anna; and great grandchildren, Brady, Bryer, Grayson, Bennett, Liam, Quinn, Caleb, Kaley, Calvin, and Marvin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Simon on May 1, 2018; and granddaughter, Danielle.