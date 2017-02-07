Giving Tuesday: Work Continues On St. Cloud’s COP House

ST. CLOUD - Construction continues on St. Cloud's first Community Outpost, or COP House.

Luke Dingman is the St. Cloud Police Sergeant in charge of the outpost. He says, besides himself, there will be four officers assigned to the facility.

Their job is to assist with figuring out what the community needs. What the people living in and around that area need. And to work on programming for them to build a relationship between the police department, the city and the community.

Dingman says Gold Cross ambulance has also signed on to have some space in the basement of the house, and Stearns County Human Services is also considering renting a room.

He says neighbors in that area will also expect to see police officers coming and going throughout the day and night.

The COP House is being built at 600 13th Street South. They broke ground back in November and hope to be up and running in the next few months.