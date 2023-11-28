POLL: What’s a Local Charity/Non-Profit That Deserves Extra Love?

The Question of the Century for November 28th:

Lots of great answers from listeners!

Travis suggested this Nisswa-based organization. Their Mission: "The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes packages highly nutritious, life-saving meals for starving children and malnourished children and their families in developing countries and the United States. The goal of the organization is for its meals to provide a stable nutritional base from which recipient families can move their families from starvation to self-sufficiency."

Liz sent love to this St Joseph-based org. "Grey Face Rescue & Retirement focuses on animals age 7 and older. We accept all seniors into our rescue and hospice care. We don't discriminate against specific breeds, medical conditions, behaviors or history – we believe all seniors deserve a second chance."

Lisa is sending love to this St. Cloud-based org. "Quiet Oaks is a residential home for residents and families facing terminal illness. At Quiet Oaks, we provide an experience that honors and respects the dignity of our residents and their families by focusing on a team approach to provide comfort and support for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs."

Angie loves this St. Paul-based org that specializes in saving turtles and snakes! "The Minnesota Herpetological Society (MHS) is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization open to anyone with an interest in amphibians and reptiles."

Bob Barker always encouraged us to have our pets spade or neutered. Rene sent love to this Minneapolis-based org that agrees with Bob. "Our mission is to end the suffering and unnecessary death of Minnesota cats, dogs and rabbits due to overpopulation by providing both high-quality, affordable and accessible spay and neuter services to those in need, and animal welfare education in the communities we serve."

This was my choice. Their mission: "Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope."

What's a local non-profit that YOU think deserves love? Let me know!

