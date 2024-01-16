Small Ways For Minnesotans to Beat the Winter Blues

This past Monday (1/15/24) was "Blue Monday"; allegedly, the most depressing day of the year. There isn't any science or peer-reviewed studies behind this; I guess someone was really feeling down one day and declared a social holiday of misery.

I have it on good authority that misery does, in fact, love company. How does it feel?

What's a Little Thing That You Do to Brighten Your Day?

It often doesn't take much. A little re-direction of your mood can be all that's needed to get your day back on track. Listeners shared their favorite remedies.

Snuggles with pets was a popular answer. Kim, Beth, and Jason mentioned their pets; Kim and Jason even shared pics of their pets! THAT'S a mood booster for everyone!

Here was my answer:

Aleister Meowly (via Choad) "Really? I should charge you for this!" ~Aleister Meowly (via Choad)

Missy and Cathy drink coffee.

Penny Jo and Glen drink drank drunk.

Paul simply opens his eyes (show off!).

Ron takes care to tenderize his beef. Sometimes twice.

Just getting hammered... (Photo by Salah Ait Mokhtar on Unsplash)

Donniel noticed brief awesomeness: "It's sunny, and the wind stopped for a minute. I'm good!"

Samuel might be brown-nosing, but we don't reject brown-nosers: "Turn on the loon"

Daniel was backhanded: "Listen to Laura Bradshaw in the morning."

Kristin chats with family: "Call my mom or son!"

Brad's living his best life: "Slept in, made sweet love to my fiancée, visited my parents, had a smooth bourbon and just waiting for the football double header. Just doesn’t seem so depressing!"

And now, back to wondering why we live here (Photo by green ant on Unsplash)

