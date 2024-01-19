DUMB POLL: Where Are Your Hands Placed When You Steer?

Driving has been a huge part of my life since I got my license on the first try. The United States isn't as public transit-friendly as other countries. There's just something about overpaying for an overvalued, underperforming vehicle while paying for insurance that hates you and driving on under-maintained roads with drivers in various states of road rage.

Yeah, driving. Woot woot. I've commuted since I was fresh out of high school, and even before graduating my drive to school was about 20 minutes. Country life, I tell ya.

Hand Placement on the Steering Wheel

Here comes the Old Man Speak: back in my day...we were taught to keep both hands on the steering wheel at 10 and 2 o'clock. Airbags weren't as prevalent in the vehicles I could afford, and simply didn't exist during the driving instructor's formidable years. In fact, my driving instructor had long-retired from full-time work and always smelled like sardines when he taught me to drive. He whistled his sibilants.

I'm trying to say he probably just didn't know better.

Nowadays, student drivers - those dangers-to-society with the apologetic bumper sticker - are taught to keep their hands at 9 and 3. Why the change? It's because when airbags are deployed, hands at 10 and 2 will be in the line-of-fire and forced right back into your face.

The car makes you punch yourself.

Like this, but faster (Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash) Like this, but faster and to yourself (Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash) loading...

Where Do We ACTUALLY Put Our Hands on the Steering Wheel?

It was Thursday's (1/18/24) Question of the Century.

"9 and 3" only appeared in the answers twice.

"8 and 4" was the most popular answer, followed by 6 o'clock or noon (one hand).

Especially relevant in the winter: "wherever the hand warmers are on the steering wheel".

Good job, NERD (Photo by Jannis Lucas on Unsplash) Good job, NERD (Photo by Jannis Lucas on Unsplash) loading...

Get our free mobile app