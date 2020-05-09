GiveMN Campaign Raises $5.2 Million for Non-Profits

UNDATED -- The numbers from GiveMN’s first-ever Give at Home MN fundraiser are in.

The week-long campaign raised just over $5.2 million for non-profits and schools across the state. In total 33,408 donations went to 2,804 organizations.

Locally, Stearns History Museum received 91 donations and Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity received 320 donations as well as one of eight $2500 bonus grants from the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank.