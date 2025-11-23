ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a delicious chance for people to test their building skills on Saturday. The Stearns History Museum hosted the first of its two Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Element of Design classes at Granite City Innovations. A sold-out class of all ages had to design blueprints, apply for a building permit, and then build their gingerbread house.

JLG Architects' Whitney Lougheed taught the class and says they were not too strict on the blueprints before approving the gingerbread house permits.

"I think if they've got a door and some windows, and that they've got a site plan, we're gonna approve it so that they can build. I think that's a really good starting point for kids to understand how it all actually works in the real world (laughs)."

How much do kids know before they take the class?

Lougheed says it was great to see all the kids taking part in the class and for them to have those lightbulb moments along the way:

"Kids really do have a good understanding of what architecture is already, which is great to be able to do that. I think sometimes looking and thinking about things three-dimensionally is har,d and so this is a good opportunity to see that in plans and then see it come to life in an actual three-dimensional structure."

She says sometimes the kids can get carried away and eat more of the decorations than they use on their house, but in the end, that is half the fun. The next Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Element of Design will be held on December 6th at Harvest Church in Freeport, and it costs $15 to attend. Pre-registration is required.

