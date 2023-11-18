ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People learned about buildings the tasty way on Saturday. The Stearns History Museum hosted their Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Elements of Design program.

In the program, participants learn about construction and architecture and then get to apply what they have learned by building gingerbread houses. Director of Exhibits and Curatorial Eric Cheever says people get to do some surprising things:

"They have to fill out a building permit, and they have to get their building permit, and with the building permit, they have to draw a little blueprint of how they want their house to look. So then they have to get that approved by the building inspector and then they choose their materials and we talk a little bit about, alright, so you want to build this, so let's say a square house, and you have this weird cantilever over the side, well is that going to work in real life? Probably not."

Cheever says a lot people take the permit and blueprints pretty seriously. Don’t fret if you missed out, the museum will host another session of the class on December 2nd. The program is sponsored by Cold Spring Bakery and GLT Architects.

