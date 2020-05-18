Geyer Wedding and Event Rentals Permanently Closed

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based wedding and party supplies company has closed for good.

Geyer Wedding and Event Rentals, located on West St. Germain St. in St. Cloud, shared the decision Monday in a Facebook post.

Geyer began operating with reduced hours on March 16 amid the spread of COVID-19. On April 9, the business announced the decision to close their offices through May 4.

WJON has reached out to Geyer for comment, and will update this story soon.