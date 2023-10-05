The annual fundraiser for CentraCare Hospice and Cancer Care as well as the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.is Holly Ball. Each year the black tie event takes place the first Saturday of December.

The last few years the event has been held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. I have been attending the event for several years, and I do remember it being at the Holiday Inn in the late 90s, early 2000s. The event has been going on for 47 years.

The donations help cancer patients with services that they need/want that regular insurance does not cover. Some of these services include:

There are also services and programs for Hospice patients and Child Advocacy services.

There is always a theme, and this year it is "Be the Good". Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through the website. You have the option of purchasing single tickets, or be a sponsor. There are several levels of sponsorship.

You can view the itinerary here for the evening events. This year the event will be adding a live auction along with the normal silent auction. If you are interested in what the menu is for dinner, here is what to expect.

See you at the ball!

