Get Giggly With It At Orpheum Theatre This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis will be one of the stops for the new Club Giggly Tour. The podcast duo of Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo will hit the Orpheum Theatre on October 24th for their "Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly" show.

The two influencers are taking their top-rated podcast on the road and will make fun of everything to get the crowd going. Hannah Berner is a New York native and has been a cohost on Bravo's "Chat Room" and a member of its "Summer House" for three seasons.

Her two podcasts "Berner Phone" and "Giggly Squad" have over 50 million combined downloads. Paige DeSorbo is a television personality and podcast host. She has starred in three Bravo series: "Summer House," "Winter House," and "Southern Charm." DeSorbo is also a fashion expert whose "Looks For Less" specializes in a budget-friendly sense of style. Tickets for Giggly Squad Live go on sale on Friday.

