Get a (Fun) Job: Ledge Amphitheater Holding Summer Job Fair

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is holding a job fair next week, to help build a team to work the busy concert schedule for this summer.

After a slow start the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's concert lineup already includes the Goo Goo Dolls, Bonnie Raitt, Aaron Lewis, and the Turnpike Troubadors -- with more announcements coming soon.

Job Fair: Friday, March 18th & Saturday, March 19th

The venue is looking to fill many different season positions, including an office assistant, parks workers, event staff, parking staff, stagehands, runners, and more.

The Ledge Amphitheater and its contractors are hiring for seasonal positions for the Summer of 2022. Hours of these positions will be flexible and may include weekdays, evenings, and weekends.

If you're interested, you are invited to stop by the City of Waite Park Public Works office (670 17th Avenue South) on Friday, March 18th between Noon and 6 pm, and on Saturday, March 19th between 8 am and 4 pm. You can also stop by Waite Park City Hall to pick up an application.

The Ledge Amphitheater is a beautiful venue located between two quarries in Waite Park, Minnesota, and hosts up to 6,000 guests for outdoor entertainment.

If you can't make it to the Job Fair but are still interested in learning more or applying, visit theledgeamp.com. You can also call 320-640-6701 with questions or for more information.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.