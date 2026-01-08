July 4, 1946 – January 7, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, for Geraldine J. Kunstleben (Pyka), age 79, of Avon, who passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Serenity Village in Avon. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Geraldine was born on July 4, 1946 in St. Cloud to Peter and Frances (Sobania) Pyka. She married Marcus Kunstleben on June 28, 1969 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole. Geraldine farmed with her husband while also raising her family.

She enjoyed bingo, gardening, planting flowers (especially Geraniums), shopping, road trips, camping, Days of Our Live’s, and talking on her phone. She loved her calves and cows (feeding the calves was her pride and joy).

Geraldine always had love for her family, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Shawn) Hoppe of Long Prairie, Jacqueline (Tom) Biniek of Avon, Jeff, Jason, Gail, Chad Kunstleben, all of Avon, Ashley (Josh) Krueger of Holdingford; grandchildren, Andrew, Ericka, Kinley, Levi, and Oliver; siblings, Darlene Skroch, David (Mary) Pyka, Janice (Richard) Achman, Patricia Pyka, Diane Pyka, Annette Pyka; and many nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marcus in 2017; siblings, Daniel Pyka and Joan Ann Sunder; infant sister, Joyce; sister and brother -in-laws, Elizabeth, Alvin, Alphonse, Ronald and Lorraine;

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have expressed their sympathies and offered support during this difficult time.