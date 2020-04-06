Geraldine I. Eich, 88, St. Joseph

March 19, 1932 - April 2, 2020

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, graveside will be held privately for Geraldine I. Eich age 88 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Senior Living. Internment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Geraldine was born in Mayhew Lake on March 19, 1932 to John and Mary Schaefer. She married Alfred Eich on October 5, 1954 in Mayhew Lake. She will be remembered as the Lunch Lady at Kennedy Elementary School in St. Joseph, her love of gardening, new recipes and BINGO!

Geraldine is survived by her sons David (Mary) and Dan (Jean) of St. Joseph; grandchildren Holly, Heidi, Hannah, Emily and Leah; and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred and son Duane.

The Eich family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Mother of Mercy Senior Living for their care and compassion.