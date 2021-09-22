Geraldine “Gerri” Lucille Jonas, 79, St. Cloud

December 25, 1941 - September 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church for Geraldine “Gerri” Lucille Jonas, 79, who passed away on Monday, September 20 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Geraldine was born on December 25, 1941 in Kimball to Henry and Cecelia (Kramer) Kuechle. She married Victor Jonas on June 27, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Gerri worked as a cosmetic clerical for Dayton’s for over 15 years and then at Stearns Electric Association as a Receptionist/Secretary. She also volunteered at CentraCare Health Gift Shop at the St. Cloud Hospital and was a member of the St. Marcellus Mission Group at Holy Spirit Church. She loved cross country skiing, loved to travel and enjoyed playing mahjong with a group at Whitney Senior Center.

Gerri is survived by her husband Victor, children; Tammy (Tim) Wendt of St. Cloud, Craig (Jody) of Champlin and Jack (Connie) of Becker, grandchildren; Katelyn (Tyler) Greenhagen, Connor Wendt, Alex Jonas, Alli Jonas, Amanda Jonas and Sara Jonas, siblings; James (Donna) Kuechle of Tyler, Texas, Clare Jonas of Ham Lake, Donna (Frank) Koenig of St. Cloud, Marlene Kunkel of Kimball, Richard (Karen) Kuechle of Kimball, David Kuechle of Long Lake and Steven Kuechle of Watkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House at 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta MN 56301