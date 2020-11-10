Geraldine G. Budig, 88, St. Cloud

June 6, 1932 - November 5, 2020

Geraldine was born on June 6, 1932 to Anthony and Christine (Brockpahler) Schleder in Sebeka, Minnesota. She married Norbert W. Budig on October 7, 1958 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Blue Grass, Minnesota. She and Norbert owned Budig’s Grocery in Morris for nearly 30 years and were members of Assumption Catholic Church. Geraldine loved gardening, traveling with Norbert, dancing, baking, cooking for her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Geraldine is survived by her children; Mary (Bruce) Evens of St. Cloud, Charlene (Thomas) Schutz of Dawson, Greg Budig of St. Cloud, Debbie Budig of St. Cloud and Brenda (Kevin) Becker of Alexandria; sister, Bernadine Lorentz of Alexandria and eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norbert on April 28, 2015; brothers, William, Vernon and Edwin Schleder; sister, Deanna Rebischke and daughter in law Cindy Budig.

Private family funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for Geraldine Budig, 88, who passed away on November 5 at her home in St. Cloud. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Morris at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.