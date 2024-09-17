Geraldine E. “Gerry” Bowar, 98, Paynesville

July 23, 1926 - September 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Geraldine E. “Gerry” Bowar, age 98, of Paynesville. Gerry passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate and Reverend Thomas Clement will concelebrate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the church.

Gerry was born July 23, 1926 in Faulkton, South Dakota to E.J. and Clara (Bauhs) Gebhart. She was raised in Orient, SD and graduated from Orient High School in 1944. She went on to attend college in Aberdeen, SD. She had considered becoming a teacher, but received a three-year Registered Nursing Degree from Presentation College in 1947. She became a member of the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps.

Gerry married Benjamin A. Bowar on September 18, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Orient, SD. They lived in Faulkton, SD where Gerry worked for the Faulk County Hospital as a Registered Nurse. They moved to Miles City, MT in 1959 where Gerry continued to work as a Registered Nurse in the Surgical Department. They moved to Paynesville in 1964 where she held the position of Director of Nursing and Director of the Surgical Department at the Paynesville Community Hospital. She retired at the age of 70 after a 50-year nursing career.

Gerry had a reputation for hiring and encouraging young people interested in a medical career. She was well respected by those she worked with at the hospital and many of her coworkers became lifelong friends.

Following retirement, Gerry was honored as the Grand Marshall for the Paynesville Town and Country Days. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she was part of the Daughters of Isabella, Christian Women and Befrienders. She also volunteered for the R.O.S.E. Center and sat on their board at one time. Gerry was a Girl Scout leader, traveled as a nurse with the Paynesville High School Marching Band on a trip to San Francisco, CA and would volunteer to call BINGO at Washburn Court.

Gerry enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was awarded a Blue Ribbon for an afghan at the Stearns County Fair. She enjoyed her home in the country. The flowers in the Spring, the wild turkeys, the lone peacock, and deer that would cross her yard. She also had a sweet tooth and will be remembered for her homemade caramel rolls and pies. She enjoyed staying up late at night to watch old westerns on T.V. She enjoyed big band music and going to dances when she was young. Once her kids were grown, she got interested in doll making and collecting. Gerry especially enjoyed spending time with family.

Gerry had a strong faith, was a prayer warrior and had a rosary collection. She spent a lot of time in prayer, so much so that she was an area leader for the “America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally”. She also was involved in area Pro-Life Organizations.

Gerry is survived by her children Bev Bowar, Barb (Richard) Wagner, Marilyn (Bill) Anderson, Ginny (Steve) Chevalier, Craig Bowar (fiancée Brenda), Mary Bowar, Carol (Steve) Kubista, 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, 2 sisters-in-law Dee Gebhart and Shirley Gebhart and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, son Terry (Connie), brothers Harold (Bernadine), Francis, Ralph (Phyliss), Donald (Mildred) and Richard Gebhart and sisters Blanche (William), Dolores (Louis) and Dorothy Ann (Jerry).

Blessed be the memory of Gerry Bowar.