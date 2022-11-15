Geraldine A. “Jeri” Dendinger, 84, St. Cloud

December 3, 1937 - November 12, 2022

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Geraldine A. “Jeri” Dendinger, age 84, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Cherrywood Advanced Living South in St. Cloud. Chaplain Kate Nienaber-Gapinski will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Geraldine was born on December 3, 1937 to Gerald and Louise (Turchin) Wolff in Sawyer, North Dakota. She grew up in the Minot area and graduated from Minot High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Richard D. Dendinger on August 29, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minot. Together, they lived in Fargo as Richard pursued advanced degrees, eventually settling in St. Cloud in the Spring of 1965. Jeri was a stay at home mother, raising her three children until they were in Middle School. She then went on to work for Metzroth’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear, as a seamstress until their closure. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Jeri was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting. She also enjoyed spending time with her animals, tending her vegetable and flower gardens and going for her weekly social excursions to Crossroads Mall. She will be remembered for her excellent cooking, baking of breads and rolls and her compassionate and loving nature.

She is survived by her children, Michael of St. Joseph, Kim Dendinger-Nelson (Brent Nelson) of Litchfield and Daniel (Shirley) of St. Cloud; three grandchildren, Michaella (Tyler) Kielty, Paige Nelson and Meghan Nelson; two great grandchild, Dior Louise Davis and Quinn Fern Kielty; brother, Donald (Gaye) Wolff of North Bend, WA; her beloved cat, Cricket; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jeri is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Anna, Ritchie, Chuck, Dwayne, and Myrna; and sister-in-law, Deb Sanderson.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Cherrywood Advanced Living for their loving and compassionate care of Jeri.