November 19, 1958 - October 27, 2025

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by a eulogy and time for sharing, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Gerald “Gary” Updike, age 66, who died at CentraCare Paynesville Hospital, Paynesville, MN.

Gary was born in Omaha, NE to Dorman and Marjorie (Jones) Updike. He was the youngest of seven children and lived many places prior to settling in Richmond, MN to be close to family.

Gary enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings, Jan (Debbie), Mary (John) Peya, Judy (Chuck) Pegley, and Bob (Debi).

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Peggy Poff and Susie Bryant.

A special thank you to CentraCare Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Gary.