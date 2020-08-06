Gerald Perleberg, 89, Buckman

March 7, 1931 - August 5, 2020

Gerald Perleberg, 89 year old resident of Buckman, MN died Wednesday, August 5 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman. There will be a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Gerald A. Perleberg was a St. Patrick’s Day Baby born on March 17, 1931 on the family farm in Buckman Township, Morrison County, to the late Peter and Mary Ann (Wieling) Perleberg. Gerald attended country school at District #17 in Buckman Township, Morrison County. After his schooling, he returned to the family farm where he resided for 88 years. Due to declining health he moved to the Pierz Villa where he resided at the time of his death. He enjoyed working the Threshing Crews in the Dakotas as a young man. Gerald enjoyed bowling and playing cards with family and friends. He was a life-long member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Josie Leidenfrost, Jeanette Perleberg; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Perleberg all of Pierz, MN and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Ann Perleberg; siblings, Helen Perleberg, Susan Loscheider, Leo Perleberg, Irene Brogdon and a brother-in-law, Leon Leidenfrost.

The family of Gerald would like to thank the wonderful staff at Pierz Villa for the loving care provided to Gerald.