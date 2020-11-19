Gerald Larson, 81, Little Falls

August 8, 1939 - November 18, 2020

Gerald Larson, 81 year old resident of Little Falls died Wednesday, November 18 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with David Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The military rites will be provided by the Little Falls VFW Post #1112.

A full and complete notice will follow.