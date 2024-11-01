Gerald “Jerry” M. Fischbach, 82, Becker

December 22, 1941 - October 26, 2024

Gerald Michael Fischbach, 82, of Becker, entered into rest on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Jerry was born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 22, 1941, to Mike and Alvina (Charest) Fischbach, and grew up in Osseo. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Duluth, where he met the love of his life, Mimi Prudhomme, and they married in 1962. He worked as an elevator constructor for Gust Lagerquist Elevators for most of his career and finished at Minnesota Elevator, Inc. He retired in 2002. Jerry loved spending time with family, and he also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, reading, woodworking, and all things baseball.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Home in Becker. There will be a time of sharing at 4:00 p.m.

Jerry will remain in the hearts of his wife, Mimi; children, Mike (Kris) Fischbach and Jill (Mike) Juza; four grandchildren, Ariana (Jeremy) Veches, Ben (fiancée Abby Riley) Fischbach, Piper and Ren Juza; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Abram, and Walker Veches; sister, June Lanners; sisters-in-law, Ellen Fischbach, Rosemary Prudhomme; brother-in-law, Fred (Lou) Prudhomme; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Alvina Fischbach; brother, Daryl; sister-in-law, Suzy Prudhomme; brother-in-law, Quintin Lanners; and nephew, Jeff Lanners. In lieu of flowers, Jerry would have liked memorials to the National Park Foundation or Minnesota Conservation Volunteer.