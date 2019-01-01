Gerald “Jerry” J. Winkelman, 84, Rice

December 16, 1934 - December 27, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Gerald “Jerry” J. Winkelman, 84 of Rice who passed away at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud, with family at his side, on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Saturday morning.

Gerald John Winkelman was born on December 16, 1934 in St. George Township to Frank and Clara (Balder) Winkelman. He married Colleen Shoenborn and she passed away in 1978. He married Mary Ann Harter and she passed away in 2015. Jerry worked as a plumber for most of his life. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling across the country in his motorhome. Jerry also loved playing cards and was an avid sports fan to all Minnesota teams. Jerry truly had the gift of gab and a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for his kindness and courtesy he always showed others.

Survivors include his children, Jaylene “Jay” (Jim) Baynes of Thorton, CO, Shane (Nancy) of Prior Lake, Patricia “Pat” (Jim) Austin of St. Cloud, Mary Jo (Kim Cunningham) Winkelman of Morton, Catherine (Jeff) Walters of Denver, CO, Beth (Tom) Busse of Rice, William “Bill” (Jennifer) of St. Cloud and Amy Winkelman of Medford, OR; brother, Bernard (Judy) of Foley; sisters in law, Eleanor Winkelman of St. Cloud and Theresa Winkelman of Princeton; 24 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Colleen; second wife, Mary Ann; brothers, Ralph and Delbert and sisters, Myrtle David and Mary Ann Newman.