Gerald “Jerry” J. Huls, 69, Holdingford

November 17, 1955 - April 29, 2025

attachment-Gerald Huls loading...

The Funeral Mass will be Monday, May 5th, 2025 at 10:30 AM at St. Columbkille Church in St. Wendel, Minnesota, for Jerry Huls, age 69, who passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM at St. Columbkille Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025 and an hour prior to the mass on Monday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM Sunday.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Hubert Alexander Huls, his mother Margaret Sophie Huls, his older brother John Huls, and his younger brother Herbert Huls.

Jerry was born on November 17, 1955, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, Minnesota. He was the fifth of six children born into a faith-filled Catholic family. He spent most of his youth on the family farm near the quiet town of Opole, Minnesota -- a Century farm that would remain close to his heart throughout his life.

Jerry attended Holdingford High School, where he distinguished himself as a standout athlete. He was a two-way starter on the state football team and became an individual state wrestling champion at 145 lbs—an achievement that remained unmatched for 41 years. His talent earned him a place on the Junior Olympic team, representing the United States in competitions across Europe.

Jerry continued his academic and athletic journey at Ridgewater College in Willmar, and later at St. Cloud State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He was also recognized as an All-American wrestler at 150 lbs and earned a spot on the Dean’s List.

He met the love of his life, Susan Artley, during his first teaching job in Brooten, Minnesota. Together they returned to his roots, settling on the family farm near Opole, where they raised their four children.

After a fulfilling career in education, Jerry retired to the farm he cherished, devoting his time to stewardship of the land and, most of all, to his growing family. He found deep joy in being a grandfather and often joked that he wanted a “baker’s dozen” of grandkids.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan Huls; his sisters Mary Huls, Rita Kostreba (Jerome), and Anita Van-Essen (Curt); his children: Alexander Huls (married to Bethany), Sean Huls (engaged to Leah Schiller), Laura Huls, and Carson Huls; and his three grandsons Lachlan, Harrison, and Julian Huls.

He was a proud and loving grandfather, deeply devoted to his family. Jerry’s life was defined by his love of family, his passion for athletics and teaching, and his quiet strength. He will be remembered with great love and missed dearly.

Memorials are preferred.