Gerald “Jerry” A. Wassel, 81, Milaca

August 16, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” A. Wassel, age 81 of Milaca, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Northland Hospital, Princeton, MN. Due to covid-19 restrictions funeral services are postponed/pending. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to 33196 Nature Rd. Foley, MN 56329. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald “Jerry” Andrew Wassel was born August 16, 1939 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Leona (Fisher) Wassel. He graduated from Foley High School. He married Barbara (Hamers) on November 26, 1959 at St. Elizabeth’s in Brennyville. Jerry was employed in LP sales and service, owned Grub & Pub in Ramey for 10 Years and drove school bus. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus & in the Army National Guard. Jerry will be missed by many people and always remembered as a sociable guy and everyone’s friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jerry was an avid sports fan and loved to watch football and baseball. He always enjoyed a good game of golf or playing pool.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children Cheryl (Bryan) Leason, Milaca and Steven Wassel, Milaca; grandchildren, Derek (Fiancé Chelsea) Meehl, Tyler (Brittney) Meehl, Jordan Meehl and Marshall Meehl; sister Francis Matvick, Foley.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathlene Brown.