Gerald “Jerry” A. Madden, 71, Princeton

February 23, 1954 - March 11, 2025

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Gerald “Jerry” Madden, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Fr. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Jerry was born February 23, 1954 and was adopted by Joseph and Dolores Madden. He was a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Kimball where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry worked at HDL and also volunteered at Whitney Senior Center after he retired. He enjoyed Bingo, listening to music, dancing, and riding horses and bike in his younger years. Jerry was sociable and loved to visit with people.

Survivors include his siblings, Butch (Janice) Madden of Litchfield, Katy Madden of Upsala, and Tom Madden of St. Cloud; and many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.