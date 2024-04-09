Gerald “Gerry” Maine, 71, Richmond

November 1, 1952 - April 8, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, at River of Life Church in Cold Spring, MN for Gerald “Gerry” Maine, age 71, who died Monday at home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15th at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Gerry was born in Long Island, NY to Robert and Alice (Ebnet) Maine. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and then as a civilian at the Seneca Army Depot for 24 years. He married Karen Fiereck on March 9, 2002, and worked for 25 years as a journeyman electrician with Karen’s Electric.

He enjoyed golfing, boating, being with family on the lake, traveling with Karen, and listening to classic rock, especially Pink Floyd.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his mother, Alice; children, Greg (Ann), Kevin, Andrew (Patri), Jennifer (Tim) Stueve, Jeremy (Kari) Robak; grandchildren, Jeron, Breanna, Ashalee, Hunter, Liam; siblings, Tom, Dennis (Jeanne), Robert (Kathy), Brian (Monica), Mary Alice (John) Schroeder, Douglas (Ann), Janice, Barbara (Duane) Wittowski; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and sister-in-law, Audrey Maine.