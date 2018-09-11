Gerald “Gary” E. Johnson, 55, Sauk Centre

September 3, 1963 - September 10, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with a time for sharing at 7:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Gerald “Gary” E. Johnson of Sauk Centre, age 55, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday.

Gary was born September 3, 1963 to Gerald and Carol (Markley) Johnson in Elk River. He grew up in the Becker area and graduated from Becker High School. After his father passed, he moved in with his mother and was a caring and wonderful caretaker until she passed in 2017. Gary enjoyed reading, fishing, playing horseshoes and working with his hands. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Gary was laid-back, had a great sense of humor and because of his fun-loving nature he was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews.

Gary is survived by his brothers and sisters, Kimberly (Clinton) Peterson of Big Lake, Cheryl (Harvey) Schwarzkopf of Clear Lake, Carlene (Kenneth) Stenberg of Monticello, Michael (Carmen Adams) Johnson of Burnsville, Daniel Johnson of Foley, Candace (William) Sherk of Milaca, Kari (Jim Bialucha) Johnson of Sauk Centre and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.