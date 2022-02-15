George Walter Pappenfus, 90, rural Becker

August 31, 1931 - February 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Mary of The Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for George W. Pappenfus, 90, of rural Becker who died Sunday at his home. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Becker. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

George was born August 31, 1931 in Oak Park, MN to John & Joyce (Mooers) Pappenfus. He served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1955. George married Celestine Ahles on June 11, 1957 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and the Foley American Legion Post #298.

George loved being a farmer. He worked hard, loved caring for his animals, and was very compassionate. George enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and was a great family man, who liked to tell a joke or two.

Survivors include his wife, Celestine of Becker; children, Mary Jo Donahue of Belgrade, MT, George John of Becker, Alice Kay of Des Plaines, IL, Leo (Jennifer) of Annandale, Ted (Sandra) of Summerville, SC, and Howard (Lisa) of Clear Lake; siblings, Marion Halverson of Valley Springs, SD, John (Ruth) of Royalton, Donald (Diane) of Clear Lake, and LeRoy (Virginia) of Valley Springs, SD; brother-in-law, Wendell Hansen of Keokuk, IA; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Grace (Robert) Harshman, Coral (Fred) Hansen, and Irene Hansen; and brother-in-law, Otis Halverson.