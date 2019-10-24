George P. Jacobs, 87, St. Cloud

June 1, 1932 - October 22, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for George P. Jacobs, age 87, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 22, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

George was born on June 1, 1932 to George F. and Laura M. (Mansour) Jacobs in Minneapolis. He moved to Brainerd where he attended high school. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. In 1951 he was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. He transferred to the Army Reserve until he retired on June 1, 1992 as a CWO-4. He was a lifetime member of the 194th Tank Regiment. During his service, George was awarded with many decorations and honorable awards. He married Virginia Jones on May 5, 1956 and together they moved to St. Cloud. George worked for the City of St. Cloud as the Civil Defense Director. During his career he started the St. Cloud Weather Spotters and designed the Emergency Operations Center. He was a member of St. Cloud Legion Post 76 and many other organizations and spent many hours volunteering. Most of all, George loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

George is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny); children, Linda (Thomas) McGowan of Clearwater, Lawrence (Trinka) of St. Cloud, Theresa (Douglas) Jacobs-Wagner of New Hope, Rick of St. Cloud, Brent (Paula) of Clear Lake; 22 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and brother, Eugene (Bonnie) Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.