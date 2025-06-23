George L. Bechtold, 87, St. Cloud

February 4, 1938 - June 20, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud for George L. Bechtold, age 87, who passed away Friday, June 20, 2025 at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025 and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

George was born February 4, 1938 in St. Joseph to Peter and Catherine (Uthe) Bechtold. George graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and Dunwoody Institute. He married Danna Mae Roeder on August 6, 1966. They raised three amazing children and he took pride in their accomplishments through out the years. He cherished the time he spent with his children and four grandsons. George was a Master Electrician and part owner of Granite City Electric. He took great pride in his work, a job he truly loved. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. A former member of the St. Cloud Lions, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622, and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed elk hunting, fishing, golf and cutting wood. He was humorous, honest and trustworthy and always enjoyed a challenge.

George is survived by his wife, Danna of St. Cloud; son, Troy (Diane) Bechtold of Kimball, MN; daughters, Tracy (Jay Bretz) Byrnes of Healdsburg, CA, Carrie (JA Schwartz) Vogel of Alexandria; grandchildren, Tanner (Sara) Bechtold, Taylor Bechtold, Spencer (Sarah) Vogel and Matt Vogel; brother, Delphin (Marilyn) Bechtold; sister-in-law, Lucy Bechtold; bonus grandchildren, Anthony, Melanie, Jennifer and Leander Marana.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles (Eileen) and Louis Bechtold; sisters, Florence (Jim) Johnson, Dorothy (Art) Weiland and baby sister, Mary Bechtold.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to be mailed to the Poor Clare’s Monastery at 421 South 4th Street, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.